Orji Kalu tasks OUK movement to deepen grassroots

Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the re-constituted executives of OUK Movement, Abia’s largest socio-political ideological group, to intensify efforts at accomplishing the political goals of the group.

A statement from Kalu’s media office said he made the call on Saturday at his Igbere country home, where he inaugurated the newly reconstituted executives of the group.

Kalu, who expressed his disappointment over outcome of the 2023 elections in the state, urged the new leadership to redouble mobilisation efforts at their various wards and local government areas to improve their fortunes in 2027.

According to Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, only members who improve on their wards in favour of the party will have extra benefits.

He urged them to remain united and resist financial inducements.

Kalu also urged the group’s executive in Abia South and Central senatorial districts to…