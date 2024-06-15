Otti’s wife launches 2024 maternal, newborn, child health week – Guardian Nigeria News

The Wife of Abia Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, on Friday, formally launched the first round of the 2024 maternal, newborn and child health week in the state.

In a speech at the event in Umuahia, organised by the Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHDA), in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Otti said that the programme held great health prospects for women and children in the state.

The governor’s wife, represented by the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Adaeze Emetu, said that the programme would help to strengthen initiatives focused on improving the health of women and children.

She said: “Maternal and child deaths have remained on the increase lately and annoyingly these deaths are preventable, if we all work together.

“Mortality from any preventable cause is a violation of the individual’s basic human right and must be stopped.”

Otti also said that the initiative was necessitated by the need to boost coverage of…