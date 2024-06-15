France,13 Nigerian Universities to Research into Plastic Waste Management – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

France has entered into a sponsorship agreement with 13 Nigerian universities to develop research centres and build micro plants in order to support plastic waste management in the country.

The benefitting institutions from the sponsorship agreement totalling the sum of €753,000 which is part of the French Embassy Fund (FEF) Project 2024 include: Alex Ekwueme University, Bayero University Kano, Nile University, Covenant University, Babcock University, University of Jos (UNIJOS), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), University of Ibadan, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Yaba College of Technology, University of Calabar, University of Nigeria, Nsukka and University of Delta.

This FEF project is an initiative of the French Government as part of the global dynamic to fight against plastic pollution. Funding under this programme is intended to support young Nigerian researchers from the partnered universities in order to develop…