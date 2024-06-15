Suspense as employers, workers await transmission of new Minimum Wage Bill to NASS – Guardian Nigeria News

• Consult Us Before Sending New Wage Bill To National Assembly, Labour Tells Tinubu

• Experts Raise Red Flag Against Bogus Wage Increase

• It’s A Tricky Situation, Says Yusuf

As Nigerians wait for the transmission of a new National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, employers and workers across the country are holding their breath over the final figure that will be announced by the Federal Government and how it would affect them.

[ad]

President Tinubu during a broadcast to commemorate Democracy Day, last Wednesday, said he would soon send a National Minimum Wage Bill to the National Assembly for passage.

“We have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with organised labour on a new national minimum wage. We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less,” the President…