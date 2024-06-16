Artist urges use of visual arts to achieve peace in Ukraine



Nigerian-American ceramic sculptor, Femi Olajire Akande, is one of the few visual artists of Nigeria extraction making waves in Houston, Texas, United States of America (USA).

To him, art can play a crucial role in promoting peace and reconciliation in the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Ethiopia, and Syria. This can be done in a number of ways: conflict resolution through art, develop art-based programmes to teach conflict resolution skills and promote peaceful communication.

Akande is advocating that visual arts should be applied to achieve the same purpose in the Ukraine-Russian crisis.”Artistic expressions of reconciliation would encourage and facilitate reconciliation by promoting forgiveness, understanding and mutual respect message. Peaceful imagery – display peaceful images and artwork in public spaces to promote a culture of peace would also suffice.”

He said: “We can also adopt warriors to artists approach whereby we provide art…