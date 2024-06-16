England begin Euro 2024 quest, Dutch edge Poland

England manager Gareth Southgate said his side must be “exceptional” to end a 58-year major tournament title drought as they kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday, after the Netherlands grabbed a late 2-1 win over Poland.

England must cope with the pressure of being hyped as one of the favourites for the tournament as Southgate aims to finally steer a richly-talented generation to glory.

Tens of thousands of England supporters have arrived in Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, eager to see a show from their team after a shock 1-0 defeat by Iceland in their final warm-up match.

Wout Weghorst struck in the 83rd minute, just two minutes after coming…