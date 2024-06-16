Kwara Gov Prays for Peace, Progress for Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has prayed to Allah to make peace, unity and progress permanent features of the state and Nigeria, urging citizens to unite and work for a better country, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, has revealed.

In a short interview after observing the Eid prayers, the governor said: “Yesterday, the Amirul Hajj for Kwara, Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, reached out to me from the Holy land and asked for my prayer points. I said my prayer for Nigeria is unity, peace, and progress.

“Today, my message is same: unity, peace, and progress. For those of us who have seen today, we say AlhamduliLlaah. For those who have departed, we say may Allaah grant them Al-jannah Firdaus.”

The governor had earlier arrived the Ilorin Eid praying ground alongside his brother the Mutawali of Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq, closely followed by Senator Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central); House of…