Ebonyi community raises concern over security threat

Leaders of Ekoli in Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi, have advised desperate politicians to desist from all forms of divisive antics capable of plunging the local council into needless confrontation.

The leaders, under the auspices of Ekoli Patriotic Front (EPF), told journalists in Abuja that they were compelled to hand out the warning following the attempts by some political jobbers to orchestrate mischief by peddling rumours against well-meaning individuals from the area.

The group led by its President General, Chief Agwu Chima Onyike, the Secretary-General, Mr Okoro Ekuma Anya , and Comrade Ogbuagu Okwara, National Public Relations Officer, EPF condemned what it called…