Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Tease Potential New Collaboration

The internet is in a frenzy after R&B singer Alicia Keys hinted at a possible collaboration with rap icon Jay-Z, suggesting a reunion of the dynamic duo.

All the buzz started when Alicia Keys posted a short video to her social media accounts. The video shows her walking up to Jay-Z and standing next to him, both of them wearing knowing smiles. The caption read, “1 Dream, 1 Song, 1 Billion Streams.” This is a reference to their legendary hit Empire State of Mind, which has recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Furthermore, adding to the mystery, Alicia Keys concluded her post with “What’s next…?”

Empire State of Mind was released on October 20, 2009, as a part of Jay-Z’s eleventh studio album, The Blueprint 3. According to Genius, the track is a love song to Jay-Z and Alicia Keys’ home city of New York, which is also known as “the Empire State.” The…