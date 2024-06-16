Lagos approves N1b take off grant for science, research,



To advance scientific innovations in Lagos State, the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated the newly constituted Lagos State Science, Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC).

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat announced the take-off grant of N1b for effective commencement of activities by the board.

The governor stated that his administration is committed to increasing the success metrics with the provision of LASRIC Seed fund. He said: “With the provision of LASRIC Seed fund to the tune of N1b in the first tranche payment to the council, we believe this fund would continue to catalyze development in our dear state.”

He noted that the sustenance of the development of the state is the central focus of the present administration’s THEMES Plus Agenda, adding that to drive deeper positive economic outcomes, it is essential to establish an innovation, science, and technology body to manage and propel Lagos…