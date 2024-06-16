Despite Supreme Court Judgment, PSC, Police on Fresh Collision Course over Recruitment of Personnel – THISDAYLIVE

*IG rejects commission’s list of police recruits, alleges fraud, irregularities

*Allegation of corruption in recruitment process diversionary, PSC workers fire back

Chuks Okocha and Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

Despite the Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed the power of the Police Service Commission (PSC) to recruit constables into the Nigeria Police Force, the commission and the police authorities may be heading for a fresh collision over the matter.

This followed the rejection of the list of successful candidates in the ongoing police constables’ recruitment by the police high command.

After four years of a fierce legal battle between the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force on who should be responsible for the recruitment of police constables, following the approval for the recruitment of 10,000 constables each year for six years by former President Muhammadu Buhari, the apex court had on July 11, 2023, resolved the issue in favour of the…