EDUCATION AS A MEANS TO NATIONAL FREEDOM

A lecture given to the union of teachers in Ibadan in 1947.

IN view of this explanation, it will be seen that individual freedom must be subject to certain restraints of ethics, law, order and convention, and must be indivisible in its enjoyment; that knowledge is necessary to its use and that courage and strength are required to preserve it. This is true and beneficial freedom – the sort of freedom which enables all of us here to be free and yet to maintain order and good conduct.

Now what is national freedom? Is it in any way different from personal freedom? The answer is ‘Yes’ and ‘No’.

‘No’ in the sense that national freedom ought to be…