Ndaliman lauds performances of Tinubu, Bago within one year



The Management Director, Science Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Minna, Niger State, Prof. Mohammed Baba Ndaliman, has lauded the excellent performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago of Niger State in all spheres of human endeavour for the betterment of the citizenry within their one year in office.



Ndaliman’s commendation was contained in a congratulatory message to mark the one year anniversary of the President Tinubu and Governor Bago’s assumption of office. He described the duo as competent leaders who have made significant improvements on the living condition of the people.

“Just within one year in office, Governor Bago’s resolute commitment to his rural transformation agenda and urban renewal policy were evident in the ongoing aggressive road constructions across the entire state, making the state a model and a reference point in the country,” he said.



The SEDI boss noted that both leaders were committed to…