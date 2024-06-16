Top 5 Anime Series For Beginners To Explore

Anime, better known as Japanese animation, has evolved from being watched by a niche audience to an internationally celebrated art form. What was once a local passion project is now a mainstream entertainment love for many. If you’ve been living under a rock and have yet to experience this variation of entertainment, or you’re a curious newcomer, we’ve done the legwork for you.

After looking through the diverse anime world, we have curated the ultimate must-see anime list that will satisfy the curiosity of every beginner. In addition, some of these standout animes have international recognition and accolades, so rest assured that we’ve brought you nothing but the best.

1. Demon Slayer

This relatively recent fantasy anime has captivated the world with its unique visuals and storyline. Demon Slayer follows the story of a young man seeking vengeance after his…