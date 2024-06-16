NNPC Medical Services Marks Blood Donor Day, Laud Contributors – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

NNPC Medical Services Limited (NMSL) yesterday marked the ‘World Blood Donor Day’, lauding those who have contributed to saving lives in partnership with the organisation in the last 20 years.

Speaking at an event in Abuja to commemorate the day, the Manager, Diagnostics Services (NMSL), Mrs. Mirian Anabui, described the occasion as momentous, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting blood donation initiatives, raising awareness, and advocating for equitable access to safe blood supplies.

Through their invaluable donations, she explained that the donors had offered the gift of life to countless individuals, families, and communities, noting that their act of giving had helped sustain lives, fuelled hope, and embodied the essence of humanity.

“Today, on World Blood Donor Day, we come together to celebrate a remarkable milestone: 20 years of giving, 20 years of selflessness, compassion, and unwavering dedication…