Amusan clinches 4th straight national 100m hurdles titles

Tobi Amusan has clinched her fourth straight national title in the women’s 100 metres hurdles event.

Amusan was way ahead of her competitors in a one-sided final of the event at the national Olympic trials in Benin, Edo state on Monday.

Amusan swept to victory at the Olympic trials in Lagos in 2021 before winning twice in Benin in the last two years.

Amusan is the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds which she set at the 2022 women’s 100 metres hurdles semi final in Eugene Oregon.

She is the current Commonwealth and African champion in the 100 m hurdles, as well as the meet record holder in those two competitions.

She became the first ever Nigerian world champion and world record holder in an athletics event when she won the 2022 World Championships 100 m hurdles gold medal.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 100 meters at the Olympic trials in Benin, Favour Ofili won the national title and secured an automatic qualification…