Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, parishioner in Anambra



Gunmen have reportedly abducted a Catholic Reverend Father, Christian Ike, alongside one of the church parishioners, Ogbonnia Aneke, in Anambra State.

According to a statement by the Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia in Anambra, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Nwankwo, the incident which occurred on Sunday has led to prayers to God for the release of those kidnapped.

“Fr. Ike and Ogbonnia were kidnapped while returning from Mass in an outstation of St. Matthew’s Parish, Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area (LGA) in Anambra state,” the statement read.

“Please pray for the release of Rev. Fr. Christian Ike and Mr Ogbonnia Aneke, who were kidnapped this morning (Sunday) around 9.45 a.m.

“We implore the maternal intercession of Our Mother of Perpetual Help for their assistance.”

The Anambra State Police Command is, however, yet to react to the incident as of the time of this report.

Anambra residents also witnessed the kidnap of a popular…