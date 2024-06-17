Desertification, Drought Eroding Foundations of Life for Millions in Nigeria, Sudan, Laments CCDI – THISDAYLIVE

The Center for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI), has announced its unwavering support and solidarity to this year’s Desertification and Drought Day theme, “United for Land. Our Legacy. Our Future.”

The advocacy group, however, called on the global community to unite in this endeavor, recognizing that desertification and drought transcend national borders and require a collective response.

It harped on sharing knowledge, resources, and technology as crucial to empowering affected regions to combat these challenges effectively.

In a statement signed by Mr Olufemi Aduwo on Sunday, the versatile activist and the Permanent Representative of Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to ECOSOC/United Nations, stated that the theme resonates deeply with the urgent situations unfolding in northern Nigeria, Sudan, and across northern Africa and the Middle East, where desertification and drought are relentlessly eroding the foundations of life…