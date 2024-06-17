CSOs back shippers council regulatory bill

Coalition of 45 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria for Promotion of Accountability and Transparency in Governance (CCSGNPATG) has thrown their weight behind the proposed Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) Regulatory Agency.

Recall that the bill for an act to repeal the Nigeria Shippers’ Council Act and enact the Shipping and Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill and related matter recently passed Second Reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The crucial legislation seeks to empower the Nigerian Shippers Council to effectively regulate the shipping industry, protect the interests of shippers, and promote…