Eid-el Kabir: CSO Felicitates Muslim Faithful, Urges Tinubu To Rejig Cabinet

By Patricia Amogu

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria [NCSCN] celebrates with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el Kabir.

They also called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to re-shape his cabinet.

The Council’s Executive Director, Blessing Akinlosotu, made the disclosure in a statement on Monday.

“The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria (NCSCN) joins all muslim faithful in celebrating this special day and prays for peace, unity and prosperity for all Nigerians.

“May this Eid bring joy, blessings, and happiness to you and your loved ones,” the statement said.

The council expressed concern over the worsening economic conditions faced by Nigerians, including rising inflation and unemployment.

“The group holds that the cabinet is failing to effectively address these issues and is, therefore, unable to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“The council believes that a new cabinet, consisting of experienced and competent individuals, is necessary to…