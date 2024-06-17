Shevchenko unveils war-damaged seating ahead of Ukraine’s

A section of seating from a stadium in war-torn Kharkiv went on show in Munich on Monday, as Ukraine prepared to take the field for their opening game of Euro 2024.

Andriy Shevchenko, the head of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) and the country’s all-time top scorer, was on hand to unveil the temporary installation.

“Today we’re going to start our games. It’s one team on the field but millions of soldiers to stay and defend Ukraine,” Shevchenko said.

“We play today for the people who defend our lives and our country.”

On a central square in Munich, organisers have installed a damaged section of yellow-and-blue seating from the Sonyachny Stadium in Kharkiv.

Built as a training location for Euro 2012, which was hosted by Ukraine and Poland,…