Osun SSG Urges Muslims to Spread Message of Unity, Compassion – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

As Muslims around the world mark the auspicious occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, the Secretary to the Osun State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, has extended his heartfelt greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters in Osun State and beyond, admonishing them to preach the virtues of love, generosity and kindness.

Igbalaye noted that the significant event in the Islamic calendar commemorates the steadfast faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), illustrating the virtues of devotion, sacrifice, and submission to the Divine will.

According to him, “Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, prompts us to reflect on the timeless principles of love, generosity and kindness while it equally invites a renewal of spirituality. It serves as a reminder to express gratitude for blessings received and to show compassion towards those less fortunate.”

As families and friends come together to celebrate, it is crucial to uphold…