Tinubu has failed Nigerians — Cleric



The leader of Motaliatu Church of God, Apostle Gabriel Akinadewo, has said that with the economic hardship and insecurity pervading the country, President Bola Tinubu has failed in his campaign promises to Nigerians.

The popular Ondo cleric expressed worries over the heightened astronomical rise of the country’s inflation rate, noting that earning a livelihood has become difficult for Nigerians.

Akinadewo, who stated this during the 60th anniversary of Moitaliatu Church of God in Ondo town, headquarters of the Ondo West Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State, frowned at the unending rate of kidnapping and killing of citizens.

The cleric, however, advised the federal government to do the right thing to stem insecurity in the country, urging Tinubu to seek guidance from experienced leaders to move the country forward.

