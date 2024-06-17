Would a Trump or Biden presidency benefit the African continent?

The US presidential election may be taking place almost 9000 km from Nigeria, but its effect is likely to be felt strongly on the African continent.

From trade policies to the support shown by the US government to less-than-desirable regimes on the continent, there is plenty of scope for either progress or regression depending on which candidate takes office.

This article will delve deeper into the specific policy positions of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden to decide which candidate offers Africa the best chance of development and mutually beneficial trade in the next five years.

Joe Biden: is Africa ready for more of the same?

Since his impressive victory in 2020, Joe Biden has pursued a textbook liberal foreign policy with regard to Africa.

The veteran Democrat has a policy of incentivized trade with the continent, supporting regimes that the US considers more democratic.

To date, he has taken a careful approach to the shaky diplomatic relations between the…