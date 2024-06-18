Confusion trails MultiChoice’s ‘reversal’ of price hike  

There was confusion yesterday, over claims that pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has reversed its recent price hike of 25 per cent.



News across several online and social media platforms, including X, were flooded with the purported reversal of prices.



MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, had on May 1, 2024, hiked the tariff, making it the second increase within six months.



This, of course, never went down well with Nigerians, who called for a boycott of the pay-TV firm over its ‘insensitivity’ to the plight of its customers in the country. The firm had blamed the hike on inflation and other economic challenges in the country.



As events unfolded, MultiChoice Nigeria was sued and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal fined it N150 million for disobeying its orders, which restrained it from increasing its monthly subscription pending the determination of the suit brought before it.



The tribunal also ordered the company…