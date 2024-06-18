Group seeks justice for lady arrested by counsel assigned to defend her



The Global Society for Anti-Corruption (GSAC) has decried the arrest and detention of a female client, Patience Ede, allegedly by a state counsel assigned to defend her matter in court in Enugu State.

Edeh had suffered battering and psychological torture in the hands of her husband that allegedly led to the loss of pregnancy.

Last Thursday however, the case which had suffered a series of adjournments at the magistrate’s court took another twist when the poor woman sighted her estranged husband, Evidence Nwachukwu, allegedly discussing with her counsel, Nkechi Egbula, and attempted to take their picture.

The development was said to have angered the state counsel, who ordered the police to arrest and detain her. Edeh was allegedly released on bail after a written apology and bail fee.

Decrying the development on Tuesday, President of GSAC, Frank Ezeona, urged the state governor, Peter Mbah, to order investigation into the matter which he said was a clear case…