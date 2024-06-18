Etsu Nupe, Niger CAN Task Muslims on Peaceful Coexistence – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, and the state Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have called on Muslims across the country to live in peace with one another and adherents of other religions.

In separate statements to mark this year’s Ed Il Kabir, both the Etsu Nupe and the state Chairman of CAN, Most Reverend Bulus Yohanna, submitted that without peace, Niger State and Nigeria in general cannot achieve the much sought after development and transformation.

Etsu Nupe specifically challenged Muslim faithful to emulate Prophet Ibrahim’s virtues of sacrifice, obedience and submissiveness to the will of Allah, in order to be successful in life, urging them to “shun societal ills and to always endeavour to do good for the betterment of all.

“Societal ills like bribery, corruption, drunkenness and gambling do not do any good to man, society, or the Muslim…