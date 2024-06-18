Nigerian airspace is secure with Radar coverage — NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has assured the general public that the country’s airspace is sufficiently secure with radar coverage.

The Acting Director General of the NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo denied reports in some quarters that Nigerian airspace is insecure.

According to the statement, Najomo said the “attention of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been drawn to statements insinuating that the Nigerian airspace is insecure due to a lack of coverage by radar.

“Ordinarily, the Authority usually refrains from reacting to such baseless and unguarded statements, but to assure the flying public in particular and Nigerians in general, the Authority is…