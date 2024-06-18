Lukman, AbdulRazaq, others score Tinubu’s administration on economy, promises

• President surrounded by aides setting him up to fail, Lukman warns

• Dalung: Calls for sacrifice a mockery of suffering masses

• Reforms meant to refocus economy, Kwara, Kaduna govs insist



The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came under scrutiny, yesterday, with some observers, including immediate past National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, and Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, issuing divergent scorecards.



Lukman specifically declared: “I think President Tinubu needs to audit his cabinet. He needs to audit those around him. I made this point somewhere that the President Tinubu that we have now is not the same as Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu who ruled Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 because the Asiwaju that ruled Lagos surrounded himself with very competent and clear-headed people. If he wanted to make the wrong decision, they could step forward and stop him….