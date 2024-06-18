Tinubu’s Reforms Meant to Refocus Economy for Sustainable Growth, Says Kwara Governor – THISDAYLIVE

•Pleads for patience from citizens

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday, said ongoing reforms by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu were meant to refocus the economy and achieve long-term sustainable growth for the country.

Speaking in Ilorin, while receiving the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari on Sallah homage at Government House, AbdulRazaq, called on the people of the country and royal fathers to rally support for the reforms.

According to him, “The last one year has been a period of determined economic reforms and these reforms are meant to refocus our economy and achieve long-term sustainable growth for our country.”

He added, “We acknowledge how the reforms have affected the purchasing powers of our people.

“We plead for patience, support and understanding while different initiatives are designed to bring lasting ease for…