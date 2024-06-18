Ondo varsity, WACP partner on training of doctors in clinical studies

The University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo State, has partnered with the West African College of Physicians (WACP) in order to train medical doctors for a PhD in clinical studies.

Disclosing this, the National Chairman and Vice President of WACP, Dr. Jeremiah Madanaki, said the partnership with UNIMED will provide skills that will be complementary to the professional training of medical doctors in Nigeria in particular and West Africa in general.

Madanaki, who stressed that WACP was a specialised agency of the West African Health Organisations charged with the responsibility of training postgraduate medical doctors, revealed that the institution trained doctors in six specialties: family medicine, community health, laboratory medicine, external medicine, psychiatry, and paediatrics.

He said, “We already have what we called the fellowship programme, which is the professional training of the doctors to allow those human resources to…