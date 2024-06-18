Soy Excellence Center Seeks Collaborative Efforts for Food Security – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Soy Excellence Center (SEC) of the United States of America recently paid a courtesy visit to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)–CGIAR, Ibadan, to explore possible areas of partnership expansion that would contribute to food security in Nigeria and Africa.

The discussion between IITA and SEC was centered on capacity building and potential areas for further research collaboration.

The Director General of IITA, Dr. Simeon Ehui, highlighted the institute’s vibrant research history that has consistently contributed to Africa’s agricultural and food systems in his discussion with the SEC.

Ehui, who is also the CIGAR Regional Director for Continental Africa, said: “We need to consistently be on our toes to evolve and work with national programs to avoid duplication and overlapping activities. We need to partner and work together to ensure the goal of delivering technologies derived from our…