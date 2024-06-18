Onitsha Centenary Building collapse: Anglican Bishops set up 9-member panel

The Diocese of the Niger, Anglican Communion has set up a high powered panel to critically look into the unfortunate collapse of its five-storey “Centenary Building” at the premises of the popular Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS) in Onitsha, Anambra State

This was announced on Tuesday at the school premises by the Bishop of the Niger, Rt Rev Owens Nwokolo, when he visited the crash site alongside other Anglican bishops in Anambra, led by Archbishop Alexander Ibezim.

Thanking everyone for their support, prayers and expression of love, Bishop Nwokolo announced members of the panel were successful seasoned experts in building projects around the country.

According to Nwokolo, the panel is to be chaired by a judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Pete Obiora, with members including Andy Obianwu, Architect Shed Onwuasoanya, Dr. Azuka Onweluzor and Engr Ofodile Anaeto.

Others are Architect Peter Okpala,…