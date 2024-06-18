Orebiyi, KOCCIMA parley for tourism sector development in Kogi

Festival tourism as a factor of international and cultural tourism development has been identified as a core instrument for significant tourism flows to, among other social and economic benefits, enhance greater tourism experience, international trade and income, either by itself or by complimenting other tourist products.

Chairman, Kogi Hotels and Tourism Board, Philip Orebiyi, made this known in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, during a courtesy visit paid to him by stakeholders in the Kogi tourism sector.

Orebiyi, a tourism specialist and cultural festivals curator, was recently appointed Chairman of the Tourism Board by Governor Usman Ododo.

Kogi is famous for its tourism potentials. Some of the tourist attractions in the state include the Azad’s palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland; colonial relics, such as Lord Lugard House, Mount Patti, World War Cenotaph; the Confluence of…