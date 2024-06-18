Wober’s Own Goal Gives France Victory over Austria – THISDAYLIVE

An own goal from Maximilian Wober was enough to get France off to a winning start at Euro 2024 last night as they saw off a determined Austria outfit in Dusseldorf.

Kylian Mbappe’s cross was diverted his net by the Leeds United defender, who spent the past season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, but Didier Deschamps’ side were forced to work hard for all three points in a fast-paced and fascinating Group D clash.

The 1-0 victory sees France go second behind the Netherlands, who they play on Friday, on goal difference.

Tournament heavyweights like Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and England all claimed statement wins to kick off their Euro 2024 campaigns. France strutted onto the Dusseldorf Arena turf to lay down their marker.

Austria, led by former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, had designs on upsetting the odds as they plotted a win that would blow Group D wide open.

The opening exchanges were fast-paced as the…