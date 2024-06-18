Police officer, one other killed in Rivers as violent attacks spread



A policeman and a member of Omuma Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) in Omuma Local Government Area of Rivers State have been reportedly killed.

Former Special Assistant on Social Media to Ex-Governor Nyesom Wike, Marshall Obuzor, disclosed this in all his social media handles, the X-Space and Facebook on Tuesday.

There have been reports of shooting by alleged security personnel at the Port Harcourt City LGA Council Secretriat.

It was also learned that there were also shootings at Obio/Akpor, Emohua, Eleme and Khana Local Government Councils by suspected gun men.

It was gathered that a policemen attached to a politician in the area had first shot the vigilante members who were in one of the groups that clashed at Omuma council secretariat, and the victim’s men in a reprisal shot the security personnel.

Though residents in the area claimed that the victims did not die.

Contacted, the Spokesperson of State Police Command, Grace…