Stakeholders fume over FG’s plan to develop new deep seaports

* ‘It is misplaced priority, avenue to embezzle funds’

* Nigeria needs to regain maritime hub, lost cargoes, says CPPE

With proposed four deep seaports stalled by poor funding, the Federal Government is considering developing additional deep seaports, a plan stakeholders dismissed as a white elephant project and an avenue to embezzle funds.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, had during a recent conference, announced the government’s plans to develop additional deep seaports on a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement to bolster the country’s maritime capabilities.

Already, Badagry Deep Seaport, Snake Island, Burutu and Ondo Deep Seaports, which are intended to be executed on a PPP basis, remain in the pipeline due to a lack of funds.

Stakeholders claim creating additional ports is a white elephant project aimed at embezzling funds, as there are several underutilised seaports plagued by challenges such as…