CSOs Back Shippers Council Regulatory Bill

By Femi Ogunshola

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Nigeria for Promotion of Accountability and Transparency in Governance (CCSGNPATG) have thrown their weight behind the proposed Nigeria Shippers Council Regulatory Agency.

Mr Monday Ndubisi, the leader of the coalition which comprises 45 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), said this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

He hailed the Committee on Shipping Services for its inclusivity and commended the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola for getting it right with the Shipping Council Regulatory bill.

Ndubisi commended the committee for giving stakeholders the platform to make inputs to the bill at a public hearing.

“The legislation aims at empowering the Nigerian Shippers Council to effectively regulate the shipping industry, protect the interests of shippers, and promote economic growth.

“The Bill for an Act to Repeal the Nigeria Shippers’ Council Act, and enact the Shipping and Port…