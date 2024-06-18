Lifechoice Foundation empowers Osun secondary school students with skills in agricultural production

As part of efforts to create awareness and increase youth participation in agriculture, Lifecchoice International, has trained students of Hope Grammar School, Ilesa, on the production of different agricultural commodities such as Cassava, maize and Vegetables.

Speaking during the training, Guest Speaker and Team Coordinator, Lifechoice Foundation, Professor Adeboye Omole, emphasised the need for students to engage in agricultural enterprises.

He noted that engaging in agricultural practice will enable them to be self-sufficient by being able to provide food for themselves, their family and Nigeria as a country. He said engaging in agriculture can also improve their financial lives as…