Ayra Starr Announces ‘Goodbye’ Music Video Drop Date 

Nigeria music star, Ayra Starr has announced the day for the release of her anticipated music video, Goodbye. She stated it would be out tomorrow 20th of July.

The track is one of the highlights from her second album titled “The Year I Turned 21,” which made its debut on May 31st, 2024.

The announcement was made by the singer on her “X” page where she revealed that the “Goodbye” music video is set to premiere on Thursday 20th, 2024.

Since its release, Ayra Starr’s album has been gaining attention and acclaim on an international scale. With over 1.27 million streams on its first day, the album has been streamed more than 300 million times on Spotify, making it one of fans’ favourites currently.

It is the most streamed 2024 album by a Nigerian act. In another feat, the album’ charted in 90 countries on Apple Music at its peak which is another record for an album by a Nigerian female artist.

…