MAN decries country’s insecurity, hails release of kidnapped Fouani

Umbrella body of all manufacturers in Nigeria, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has decried the rampaging insecurity in the country and expressed sadness over the recent kidnapping of the Managing Director of Fouani Group, a member of the Association.

According to MAN’s Director-General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, he said the incident, which occurred at the weekend, left the manufacturing community shocked and concerned about the safety of the victims.

The DG said: “We are glad the efforts of security agencies paid off and yielded results without casualties among the victims. MAN commends the security agencies for the safe release of Mr. Fouani.”

He urged renewed efforts to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity in the country, as it poses a significant threat to the business community and the overall economic development of Nigeria.

He added that if not checked, incidences such as this will further erode investor confidence in the…