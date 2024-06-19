Manufacturers Rising Confidence amidst Difficult Operating Environment – THISDAYLIVE

Report by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria showed rising operators’ confidence in Q1’24, even though emerging policies may imperil this positive showing, writes Dike Onwuamaeze

The Manufacturers CEO Confidence Index (MCCI) in the Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment grew for the first time since the Q3 2022 in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24). This was revealed by the MCCI’s survey, which showed that the Aggregate Index Score (AIS) of the MCCI increased by 1.7 points to 53.5 points in Q1 2024 from 51.8 points recorded in Q4 2023.

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Francis Meshioye, who unveiled the report to journalists, said: “This report sheds light on the current state of the industry, its challenges, and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Also, the Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, noted that the report interestingly confirmed a moderate improvement in the AIS….