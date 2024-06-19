Edo court dismisses stay of execution order sought by sacked village head

An Edo State Area Customary Court sitting in Iguobazuwa, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state, on Friday dismissed a motion for stay of execution sought by one James Igbinadolor Iyangbe against the court’s earlier judgment.

The court consequently awarded a cost of three hundred thousand (N300,000) against Pa. James Igbinadolor in favour of the three respondents, Pa. Sunday Oyenmwense, the Odionwere of Obagie Village¸ Pa. Stephen Osaretin Oyenmwense and Comrade Osamuyimwen Oghagbon.

It will be recalled that the court had recently declared Pa Oyenmwense as the rightful and appropriate person to be installed as the head of Obagie Village on Upper Ekehuan road in Ovia…