One shot dead in Rivers community



Tragedy struck on Tuesday night, June 18, 2024, as suspected cultists and killed one Endwell Awunze at Ula-Pata Community in Ahoada town.

The incident occured amidst a political crisis in Rivers State, with reports indicating that cultists are regrouping in various parts of the state.

The killing has sparked concerns about the escalating violence and potential breakdown of law and order in the state.

It was revealed that the deceased, Awunze, was a vocal whistleblower who exposed cultism and violent crimes in Okporowo community, Ahoada East LGA.

Sources suggest that Awunze may have been closing in on some suspects before his tragic murder on Tuesday night.

“His courageous efforts to combat cultism may have ultimately led to his untimely demise,” a source said.

A source who preferred anonymity said Awunze was last seen after leaving a protest venue opposite the Ahoada East Council headquarters, where demonstrators gathered to oppose the tenure…