Stakeholders advocate safety standards, best practices in CNG

FG commits to subsidise conversion by 50%

Towards total adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, stakeholders have urged the government at all levels to put in place necessary safety rules and implementation of best practices for the safety of users, storage and manufacturing of CNG.

The experts gave the charge, yesterday, during a webinar organised by CGAS Energy Limited to train and educate the public, as well as practitioners, on safety in the oil and gas industry.

Deputy Director, Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) in Nigeria, Tosin Coker, said the committee had started working with critical regulators to develop uniformed and broad-based safety regulatory frameworks to guide conversion, use, storage and manufacturing of CNG vehicles.

He said it is better to run vehicles on gas, which he said, is cleaner, less explosive, safer, 18 times less expensive than petrol and eight times less expensive than diesel, adding that…