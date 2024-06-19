State Assembly Alleges Bias, Asks Appeal Court to Take over Proceedings – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade in Lagos and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Ahead of the ruling of Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, on a motion filed by Aminu Danagundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, challenging the legality of the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024, the Kano State House of Assembly has asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Kano to stay further proceedings at the Federal High Court pending the hearing of the appeal before the appellate court.

The call came as All Progressives Congress (APC) described comments credited to the presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, that the ruling party was trying to take Kano State through the backdoor by declaring a state of emergency, as disappointing and insensitive.

Liman had scheduled ruling on the legality of the Kano Emirates Council (Repeal) Law 2024 for Thursday, June 20, 2024, just after he dismissed an application for a stay of…