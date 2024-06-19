Tinubu arrives S’Africa, Putin congratulates Ramaphosa

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in South Africa to attend the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Tinubu arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base on the outskirts of Pretoria, South Africa’s administrative capital, on Tuesday evening.

“South Africa regards Nigeria as a strategic partner in the context of bilateral relations, the West Africa region, and the continent in the pursuance of the African Agenda, South – South cooperation, and in the promotion of a rules-based international system,” the South African presidency said.

“Our two countries share a common vision on issues of political and economic integration in Africa.” Tinubu and Ramaphosa last met in New York at the 78th United Nations General Assembly in September 2023 where the Nigerian president asked Ramaphosa to deepen economic relations between the two countries.

