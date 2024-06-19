Police Announce Takeover of 23 Council Secretariats, Critical Govt Infrastructure – THISDAYLIVE

•One cop, local security guard killed

•Recalcitrant chairmen scamper for safety as youths pull down Wike’s effigy

•Fubara vows to resist supporters’ arrest, directs admin heads to take charge

•Attempts by pro-Wike chairs to forcefully retain seats treasonable, say lawmakers

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



Following what they described as “breakdown of law and order” at the various local government secretariats in Rivers State yesterday, the police have announced the temporary takeover of all the 23 councils’ secretariats, as well as critical government infrastructure in the state.

The police also confirmed the death of two persons in Eberi-Omuma, Omuma Local Government Area, including an officer and an unnamed local security guard, popularly known as “vigilante”.

The steps by the police followed the intensification of the crisis that trailed the expiration of the tenure…