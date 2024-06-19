Only SMART people do this! Check out these 5 financial foundations to build on

Everyone wants to make smart money moves whether they put in the work or not. However, to make this possible, there are financial foundations you can build on. Let’s just say the power of baby steps.

These steps would require discipline and a heightened level of commitment, but the best part is that it will pay off in the end. What better feeling beats having evidence to show for all your hard work? If not for anything, you can do it because of the reward for the toil and hard work.

1. Budgeting

For a moment, picture what a road map does. It leads you to your final destination. Budgeting is the map that leads you to fulfilling your financial goals. It tracks the trajectory of…