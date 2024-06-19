WhatsApp Sets HD Quality As Default For Photos And Videos

WhatsApp has launched an impressive new feature that lets users automatically send high-resolution photos and videos in HD quality. No more need to manually choose the HD option every time you share media. Here’s what you should know:

How it works:

For iOS and Android Users: The HD quality setting is now available under the “Storage and Data” menu in WhatsApp’s settings.

Photo Resolution: Standard quality reduces iPhone photos to 960×1280 pixels, while HD quality maintains the original resolution of 3024×4032 pixels.

Compression: Although some compression still occurs, it’s significantly less aggressive than before.

Videos Included:

Improved Video Quality: Last year, WhatsApp introduced a similar feature for videos. When enabled, videos are sent in 720p resolution instead of 480p, providing better quality without excessive data usage.

READ ALSO: Lagos Court Sentences WhatsApp Hacker To 32 Months…